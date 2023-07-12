James R. "Jim" Kroneman

MADISON - James Kroneman left this world on Friday, July 7, 2023, after a prolonged illness.
He entered this world in February 1939, son of Clarence and Thelma (Foss) Kroneman in Madison, Wis. He spent his youth in McFarland, attending McFarland Grade School, before moving into Madison in 1954 and attending Madison East High School. After graduating, he attended Luther College, receiving his B.A. in 1961, before moving to UW-Madison where he received his M.S. in Chemistry.
While he was undertaking further studies in chemistry at the University of Iowa, he met his future wife, Ruth Fleming, whom he ultimately wed in June of 1967, remaining happily married for the next 56 years. Together, they had two children, Melinda and Brian, with whom he shared his passion for classical music, theater (especially attending shows of the Madison Savoyards), photography, reading, and American history (having read and shared at least one biography of every president from Washington to Clinton).
Jim had a lifelong love of chemistry. He taught for seven years at the University of Evansville and worked for 32 years at the WARF Institute and subsequent companies, analyzing foods and feeds for metals and teaching employees about the methods for conducting these analyses. He was well-respected throughout his department and was recognized by his co-workers for his ability to work out nonroutine methods. In addition, he was a member of other professional and service societies, including the American Chemical Society for over 50 years, Alpha Chi Sigma, Phi Lambda Upsilon and The Society of The Sigma Xi.
Jim also was well-known as the utmost of storytellers. Whether it was incredibly detailed accounts of his past, remembrances of places he visited and the food he ate, or most famously, sharing an elaborate joke, particularly those pertaining to those poor Norwegians, Ole and Lena, Jim could sit and entrance a listener for hours, interspersed with lots of laughter.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth; two children, Melinda (Nathan) Thomas, Omro, Wis., and Brian (Kelly Castellon), San Jose, Calif.; three grandchildren, Dylan Thomas and Madeleine and Simon Kroneman; a brother, Ronald; and a sister, Sharon Bowerman; also, two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, seven nieces and nephews; and so many cousins. He also leaves behind some special friends from Luther (Al, Bernie, Fred, Jeff and Tom); a very good friend, Jim S.; and a very special friend, Phil whom he had known since 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.
Finally, a very special thank you to a very important person, C. J. Fridley, who taught him to never take anger and frustration out on those who one loves, and whose influence on his life will never be fully known.
Memorial services will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, with the Rev. Andy Twiton presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.