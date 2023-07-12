James R. "Jim" Kroneman

MADISON - James Kroneman left this world on Friday, July 7, 2023, after a prolonged illness.  

He entered this world in February 1939, son of Clarence and Thelma (Foss) Kroneman in Madison, Wis. He spent his youth in McFarland, attending McFarland Grade School, before moving into Madison in 1954 and attending Madison East High School.  After graduating, he attended Luther College, receiving his B.A. in 1961, before moving to UW-Madison where he received his M.S. in Chemistry.

