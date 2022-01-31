James N. Williamson

by Obituaries

James N. Williamson, 91, of Muscoda passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills where he was a resident since June 2021.

He was born on October 17, 1930 the son of Lemuel and Esther (Meyer) Williamson. Jim attended and graduated from Muscoda High School in 1948, where he participated in theater and sports.

Jim met his future wife, Marilyn Hasburgh of Highland, at a dance at the Blue River Community Building. They were married on June 8, 1953 and made farming their life for their 68 years together until retiring just a few miles from the family farm. Jim lived his entire life within a 5-mile radius of the farm he was born and raised on, in Eagle Township. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Muscoda where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society. Jim also served as a board member for Wisconsin Dairies Board, AMPI, the Fennimore Co-op, Blue River Fire District and served as the Town of Eagle Assessor.

Jim lived to be outdoors and created a special place for family and friends to gather when he built his cabin on his favorite spot on ‘The Back 40.’ He enjoyed taking his family on trips, hunting trips out west with friends and trips to Europe, Ireland, and Alaska with his wife.

Jim is survived by his wife Marilyn of Richland Center; 8 children, 19 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren: Sue (Gary) Elder of Muscoda and their family: Matt (Amy) Elder and their children Karly and Griffen; Erin (Jeremy) Miess and their children Ashton and Brody; Jacob (Melissa) Elder and their children Ava and Isaac; Tom (Sara) Williamson of Blue River and their family: Chad (Kristen) Williamson and their children Emma, Caleb, Brooke, and Melanie; Casey (Amanda) Williamson and their children Aubrey, Caleb, Braelyn, Lochlan; Jim (Ellen) Williamson of Cross Plans and their family: Ryan (Jessica) Williamson and their children Azalea, Ily, and Cash; Nicole (Nathan) Hensen and their children Rynlee, Farryn and Lindyn; Mark (Lori) Williamson of Oak Creek and their family: Chelsea (Mike) Mertens and their daughter Willa; Courtney, Kayla and Chloe; Barb (Carey) Jones of Blue River and their family: Kristin (Kevin) Renley and their children Bailey and Maggie; Travis (Kristin) Jones and their children Marilyn and Everett; Jeff (Sarah) Williamson of Cottage Grove and their family: Grace (Tyler) Rickert, Joe (Amber) Dorschel and their children Matthew and Clara; Brian Dorschel; Steve (Robin) Williamson of Blue River and their family: Brianna Williamson, Austin Williamson, Tanner (Andrea) Williamson and their child Beckham; Ellen (Doug) Hess of Onalaska and their family: Jamie Hess, Joseph Hess; Sister Joan Swift of Portage; Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Mary Theresa, brothers: Loyd ‘Bud’ Williamson, Myron ‘Mike’ (Carolyn) Williamson, Robert ‘Bob’ Williamson; sisters: Merle (Lemuel) Miller, Grace Williamson, June (Alton) Minett, Jean (Lawrence) Hipenbecker; and brother-in-law: William ‘Bill’ Swift.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Muscoda. Burial will be held in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at St. John’s Gym from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. The family requests everyone wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Blue River Fire Department or plant a tree in Jim’s memory.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

