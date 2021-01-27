James M. Olson

James M. Olson, age 92 passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at his home in Belleville with family by his side.

He was born on July 20, 1928 in Madison the son of Clarence and Clementine (Dempsey) Olson. James grew up on the East side of Madison in the Eken Park neighborhood and attended St. Bernard’s, Emerson, and East High School. On December 8, 1948 he was united in marriage to Marcia Holmes at Dubuque, IA. Jim worked for the City of Madison Streets Department for 38 years retiring as foreman. He had also served in the Wisconsin National Guard 32nd Division, HQ CO, 135th Medical Battalion.

His greatest joy was spending time at his lake home on Long Lake in Saxeville, WI that he built with the help of family and friends especially Rick Simmons and Mike Oasen moving the enormous quantity of rocks and dirt by hand. The cottage provided many fond memories. Jim would share stories of snowmobiling on the wet fall leaves with Bob Hope and rubbing elbows at the local bar with Forest Tucker. He was a member of the Long Lake Association, Dempsey Clan of Madison, Moose Club, and lifetime member of the Westport Sportsmen’s Club. Following his retirement, he and Marcia would winter in Florida, Las Vegas, and Arizona. Eventually they would purchase their own place in St. Petersburg, FL. Jim was always up for a good poker game or trip to the casinos.

James is survived by his sons Michael (Deborah) and James II, daughter Elisabeth (Robert) Green, grandchildren Michelle (Jesse) Richards, Amber (Brian) Gauger, Leslie (Brian) Cork, Victoria (Allen) Hageman, Christopher (Taryn) Green, Lisa (Jason) Breunig, and Kevin Green, great-grandchildren Connor and Page Richards, Malachy, Deaglãn and Callum Cork, Piper and Paisley Hageman, and Violet, Rosalie, and Jackson Breunig. He is further survived by his siblings Daniel (Betty) Olson, Margaret Cass, Sara (Terry) Anderson, Michael (Lesa) Olson, sisters-in-law Evelyn Olson and Mary Kludy, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marcia Leone, parents Clarence and Clementine Olson, father-in-law and mother-in-law Harvey and Juanita Holmes, special aunt Elisabeth Holmes, sister and brother-in-law Virginia (Don) Bonner, brother and sister-in-law Raphael (Jeanne) Olson, brother Clarence F. Olson, sisters-in-law Claire Olson and Mavis Roh, brothers-in-law Bernie Cass, John Homes, and John Kludy, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Betty (Emmette) Egge, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Harvey (Donna) Holmes.

Due to COVID-19 a celebration of James’s life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc., Christa Raymond, and Dr. Orest Kostelyna for the kind and compassionate care given to James.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.

