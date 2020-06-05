James M. “Jim” Brewer Sr.

MONONA – Our father, James M. Brewer Sr., age 87, of Monona, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on April 18, 1933, in Arena, Wis., the son of Myron Brewer and Bessie Banker. Dad married our mom, Dorothy (Neefe) Cox in June of 1950. Together they had four children. They divorced in 1973.

Dad’s story is one of a life well lived. His greatest joy was being a father to us kids. We have so many cherished childhood memories of life with dad; wherever he went he had us kids in tow. We loved it.

As a young man, dad worked the family farm in Richland Center. He moved his young family to Madison in 1954, and began what was to become his life long career as a book keeper/accountant at the Oscar Meyer Meat Packaging Plant in Madison, where he worked for over 40 years until his retirement in 1995.

Dad was an avid sportsman most of his life, fishing and hunting many beautiful areas of Wisconsin. He was a talented athlete, excelling in both basketball and baseball at Ithaca High School. He continued playing softball as a young man and added bowling and golf as he grew older. Dad was a loyal and dedicated Milwaukee Brewers fan his entire life, and attended many live games at Milwaukee County Stadium.

Dad married his next-door neighbor, Janet, in 1975. They were together until her death in 2014.

James is survived by his three children, Linda (Tom) Gannon, Debra Behnke and Daniel Brewer; eight grandchildren, Brittany, Kristin, Molly, Austin, Mathew, Ashley, Nathan, and Nickolas; six great-grandchildren, Tasso, Leo, Tommy, Mia, Keaton, and Mikey; his sister, Beverly; step-children, Teresa (Mike) Yates, Ken (Jane) Bowers, Nancy Anderson, and Melissa Steinmann; nieces and nephews; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; son, James Myron Jr.; sister, Eleanor; and brother, Albert.

Due to current Covid restrictions, we are planning an intimate family celebration of Dad’s life.

“Inside the walls of a prison

my body may be;

but my Lord has set my soul free”

– Johnny Cash