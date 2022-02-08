James L. “Toad” Evans

Barneveld – James L. “Toad” Evans, age 86, of Barneveld, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville surrounded by his loved ones.

Toad was born in Linden, Wisconsin to Edward and Sheba Evans (Vivian). Toad was a graduate of Dodgeville High School in 1954. He married Sharon on September 21, 1963, at the Congregational Church in Barneveld. Toad and Sharon were the proud proprietors of “Jones Hardware,” a four-generation family-owned store in Barneveld. He was also active for more than 14 years with the Iowa County Teamsters & Riders and 25 years with the Barneveld Fire Department.

Toad was the self-proclaimed “town constable,” often seen driving around watching over the residents of Barneveld and welcoming new neighbors. When he wasn’t keeping the community safe, He loved spending time camping all over the midwest. He loved seeing his children and grandchildren participate in Barneveld sports and was a devoted Badgers and Packers fan.

James is survived by his loving wife Sharon of 58 years; his children Jeff (Julie) Evans, Pamula (Kevin) Roberts, Lynn (Andy Beach) Evans and Brenda (Donnie) Komplin; his grandchildren Joseph, Brittany (Andy), Caitlin (MaryKelly), Heather (Branden), Amanda, Jacob, and Ashley; his great grandchildren Xavier, Jackson, and Axel; his brother Ronnie (Joyce) Evans.

He was preceded in death by parents, his siblings Ralph, Jayne, Lois, Don, Jackie.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at BARNEVELD CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST. Burial will be held in White Church Cemetery in Barneveld. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Saturday at the BARNEVELD CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST.

