James L. Rossmiller

by Obituaries

James L. Rossmiller died on January 18, 2022, 3 days shy of his 95th birthday in Watertown at the home of his granddaughter and her family.

Jim was born in Milwaukee, WI on January 21, 1927. He was lovingly raised by his grandmother, Mary Frances Rossmiller. His early years were spent on the near East side of Milwaukee. His attendance at St John’s Cathedral was a lasting influence in his spiritual life.

He graduated from Whitewater High School, entering the US Army after graduation. He was a proud WWII veteran, stationed as a medic in Occupied Berlin along with British, French and Russian troops. It was here he picked up memorable phrases for which he was known. Upon returning from the war, he attended Whitewater College.

Jim worked at Creamery Package (CP, division of St. Regis) in Fort Atkinson and Lake Mills, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed running and bicycling when he turned 50. He was an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish, serving in many roles, as an usher, on the parish council and a grand knight of Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion, Fort Atkinson.

He met Rita Shroble while she worked at the soda fountain at Max’s Pharmacy, Whitewater. As she knew how to “roll” the ice cream, his forever love of Whippy Dips (ie. ice cream) began. Jim and Rita were married on November 27, 1948. They enjoyed camping with family, traveling with friends, and dances with Club 46. Their door was always open to family and friends.

Family was everything to Gramps. He was known for his quick wit, one-liners and his kind and caring ways. His final words of wisdom were “Be kind”.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Rita in 2018 and his son, Tom in 2020.

Jim is survived by children, Kathleen (Robert) Cheek of Fort Atkinson, Mary (James Buenger) Emrick of Nekoosa, Janice Berg of Milwaukee and James M. (Amy) Rossmiller of Brookfield; eleven grandchildren, Lisa (Michael) Reese, Kathryn (Kevin) Driessen, Matthew (Leigh) Emrick, Kara (Brad Kucken) Emrick, Lucas (Laura) Emrick, Joseph (Katie) Berg, Andrew Berg, Laura Berg, Michael Rossmiller, Sarah (Ryan) Foote, Robert (Marilyne Sabourin) Rossmiller and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his cousin, Paul Rossmiller of Dousman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, April 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be prior to the funeral Mass at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass.

Memorials in Jim’s name may be directed to Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 1660 Endl Blvd. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 for the KC Scholarship fund or University of Wisconsin Foundation at 1848 University Ave Madison WI 53726 or visit www.supportuw.org/give directed to the macular degeneration research fund.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

The family extends sincere gratitude to the staff of Bright Star and Marquardt Hospice for their kindness and care of Jim.

