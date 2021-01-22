James L. Pauls

James L. Pauls, age 72 of Spring Green, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his residence.

Jim was born on May 2, 1948 in Richland Center, WI the son of Donald and Roseanne (Jackett) Pauls. He was married on August 5, 1972 to the former Eulalia Fargen. Jim was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, loved to fish, make his own fishing lures, camping, but his pride and joy was his boat.

Survivors include his wife, Lala Pauls of Spring Green; his daughter, Gena Pauls of Antigo, WI; a sister-in-law, Maureen (Ray) Kepler of Spring Green; a brother-in-law, Joe (Pat) Fargen of Lone Rock; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Roseanne Pauls; his father and mother-in-law, Joe and Eulalia Fargen; 3 sisters-in-law, Patricia Fargen, Mary Fargen-Garrison, Kathy Fargen; a brother-in-law, William Garrison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. Face masks and social distancing is requested. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

