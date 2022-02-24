James Johnson

James Joseph Johnson, “Jim/Jimmy Joe”, age 62 of Arena, joined the heavenly party on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by family and close friends, as they sang the Family Circle Song.

Jim was born on December 15, 1959 in Prairie du Sac, to John and June (Mathison) Johnson. There, he formed life long friendships and developed a love for hot rods, humor and good times.

Jim worked in construction throughout his life, he owned and operated Triple J Remodeling specializing in carpentry and concrete work. Jim was a member of the self proclaimed local car club, the “Good Ol’ Boys”. You would find them having a great time going on hot rod cruises, attending car shows or just hanging out, drinking beer and talking smart. Jim was known for his long winded storytelling abilities. “Long Story Short” was actually “Long Story Long”. He inherited a gift for entertaining from his dad and his contagious laugh from his mom.

It was no secret that his two daughters were his pride and joy. He was always quick to point out that his girls inherited their best traits from him; citing their fun loving, animated, larger than life personalities. Survivors include his daughters, Jamie (Nick) Statz of Spring Green, Jordon (Seth Thomas) Schwarz of Sauk City and their mother Gina Lamberty; five grandchildren, Garrison, Adelyn and Deacon Statz and Georgia and Rigby Schwarz; his four-legged sidekick, “Lil’ Boy” Ginny.

Jim is further survived by his siblings, John (Marie) Johnson and Jill (Garry Bruckner) Ruhland, a niece, four nephews and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and June Johnson, siblings Pamela and Jeffrey Johnson and a nephew, Jerimiah Johnson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Lutheran Church in Spring Green. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church from 3:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Saturday at the church from 9:30 A.M, until the time of service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice Care as well as the numerous friends and family members who made it possible for Jim to remain in his home throughout his illness. We would further like to extend our appreciation to 4Pete’s Sake and to all those involved with the Toe to Toe with Jimmy Joe benefit.

When you think of Jim, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Remember that life is precious and should be lived to the fullest.

