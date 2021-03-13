James “Jim” Wirts

MOUNT HOREB – James “Jim” Wirts, age 62, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Mount Horeb.

He was born on Feb. 10, 1959, in Dodgeville, the son of James and Donna (Swenson) Wirts. He married Luann Eggimann on July 19, 2020.

Jim attended Mount Horeb High School and graduated from Malcolm Shabazz High School. In his youth, he participated in the Boy Scouts and was an excellent marksman. Jim worked as an outboard mechanic for A1 Service. An avid outdoorsman, Jim loved hunting, fishing, morel hunting, camping, boating and trips to Colorado and Missouri.

Jim is survived by his wife, Luann Eggimann of Mount Horeb; sisters, Brenda (Ted) Lawrence of Monticello and Lisa (Jeff) Goecks of Blanchardville; brother, Bryan Wirts of Madison; first wife, Lori (Miller) Wirts; uncle, Frank (Diane) Swenson; aunts, Joyce Hook, Carol (Gary) Urban and Mary Huebner; and nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brothers, Bruce, Joseph and Ronald; and infant sister, Patricia.

