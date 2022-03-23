James “Jim” W. Greiber

by Obituaries

James “Jim” W. Greiber, age 60, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

He was born in Sauk Prairie on March 20, 1962 to Richard and Geraldine (Pechan) Greiber. Jim attended and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1980. He married Mary Kay Paepke on Aug. 9, 1980. Jim formerly worked for McFarlane’s in Sauk City and later went on to work for Marquip Corrugated in Madison, Coating Place in Verona, Big Joe Lift Trucks in Windsor, and eventually returning to the Coating Place in Sauk City where he worked until he retired in Aug. 2021. Jim had years of knowledge in fabricating, building, and fixing things; he enjoyed sharing his skills and teaching others. Aside from his work skills he was skilled in roadside bowling, enjoying a few beers, and entertaining family and friends at the Greiber Campground a retreat he looked forward to. Jim loved to travel; he and Mary were fortunate to make it to all 50 states. He also enjoyed 4 wheeling, cheering on the Packers and Badgers, and spending time with family especially his two grandsons.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; his son, Scott (Melinda) Greiber; daughter, Barb (Brian) Blank and their sons, William and Elias Blank; his mom, Geraldine Greiber; sister, Nancy (Rod) Edens; brother, Robert (Becky) Greiber; and sister in law, Tami Greiber; mother in-law, Helen Paepke. He is further survived by other family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his dad, Richard; two brothers, Tom and Jim’s twin, John; and father in-law, Clifford Paepke.

A Visitation for Jim will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City.

Jim’s family would like to thank the Agrace Hospice Staff, especially Katie and Kari for their wonderful care and the U.W. Cancer and Oncology Department for their valiant efforts.

Jim’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial s may be made to the family for a memorial to be given to the U.W. Carbone Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

