James “Jim” Shemak

James J. Shemak, age 73, of Highland, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home following a five-month battle with Leukemia.

Jim was born in Dodgeville on November 8, 1946 to V.M. “Jim” and Doris (Knesting) Shemak. He was a 1964 graduate of the Highland High School. Jim married Judy Wienkes of Highland on April 20, 1968.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim & Doris Shemak; Judy’s parents, Wilbert & Mildred Wienkes and a grandson, Mason Shemak.

Jim is survived by his wife, Judy of Highland; three children, Lori (Brett) Nagel of Greeley, IA; Mark (Marnie) Shemak of Highland and Kevin (Katie) Shemak of Hopkinton, IA; four grandchildren, Dorise and John Nagel and Sage and Tate Shemak; two brothers, Paul (Lori) Shemak of Montfort and Dave (Brenda) Shemak of Preston; Judy’s siblings, Joyce (Dave) Clifton; Jim (Tawana) Wienkes; Ron Wienkes; Dave (Kathy) Wienkes; Joe (Brenda) Wienkes and John (Carol) Wienkes as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 6:00 P.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland with Fr. Jim Murphy officiating.

Visitation will be at the church from 4:00 P.M. until service time.

Private inurnment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ss. Anthony & Philip Parish, Highland EMS or the Highland Fire Dept.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland, is serving the family.

