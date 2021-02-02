James “Jim” R. Mattei

James (Jim) R. Mattei passed away January 27, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with a debilitating disease.

Jim was born to Jerome and Pauline in Pence, Wisconsin on August 26, 1941. He graduated from Hurley High School in 1959, received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School. He took a “temporary” job with Olin Corporation in 1965 as an industrial relations specialist. That “temporary” job lasted until he retired in 2000 as the Badger Army Ammunition Plant general manager. While working full time for Olin, Jim was also involved in the Dells tourism industry. Over the years, he owned various enterprises, including Shipwreck Lagoon Adventure Golf and FamilyLand /Treasure Island Waterpark Resort.

Jim and his wife Barb married in 1977 and subsequently had three daughters. Despite his heavy workload, Jim was actively involved with his girls. In their early years, that meant sharing the caretaking duties with Barb and, as soon as possible, sharing his love of sports. His “babysitter dad” routine frequently involved watching spectator sports on TV with his daughters during which he explained the intricacies of the game, and often, lessons in sportsmanship, teamwork and life. It was time well spent. Natalli’s first words were not mama or daddy but “hockey puck”. As the girls got older, he helped coach their club basketball teams, during which his coaching style was perfected: competitive but also cool and calm. His favorite line during a game or practice when the game got tough was, “Get up. You’re fine.” Most of the time he was right.

Jim enjoyed staying active with friends and extended family, including pick-up basketball games with his nephews and city league football, basketball and softball with his buddies. Later years involved golf, bicycle trips through Wisconsin and sport fishing in Central and South America. When required, he did throw in an occasional ski or tennis date with his wife.

Jim loved interacting with people, telling a great story and, whenever possible throwing a groan inducing (at least to his daughters) “Dad joke”. He loved to travel, especially with good friends. Some of his favorites included regular couples’ trips to Door County and Lake Geneva; ski trips to Lake Tahoe; golf get-aways throughout the US; road trips through Canada, down the east coast and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama; TKE reunions; and multiple trips to Europe.

Jim saved his best trip for last. In 2016, he spent a month in Europe with his daughters. The trip included visiting villages high in the mountains of Corsica, where his parents were from, fulfilling a life-long dream. He was always proud of being 100% Corsican.

Jim is survived by his wife, his daughters Natalli and Marnie; his brother, Phillip (Kenosha); sisters-in-law Carol, Jeanann and Irene (San Francisco); as well as many nephews and nieces and their families, all of whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Danielle; his sister, Angeline (Sartori); his brothers, Julius, Noel and Frank and his brother-in-law, Constantine (Sam) Sartori.

A special thank you to all who helped the family care for Jim in his final years, including Jayne Wimann, Age at Home and the Sauk County Health Care Center. His family could not have done it without their care and support.

As a final thought from Jim, “Rules are made to be broken.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Jim’s Life will be planned at a future date.

The family asks that anyone wishing to memorialize Jim make a contribution to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

