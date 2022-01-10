James “Jim” M. Ludlum

Mineral Point – James “Jim” Michael Ludlum (Lud), age 69, of Mineral Point passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 in the line of Duty.

He was born on January 29, 1952, the son of Willard and Agnes (Palzkill) Ludlum. He married Sheila (Gilman) Ludlum on June 7, 1985. He worked as an Agricultural Mechanic at the Farmers Store in Mineral Point for over 50 years. He joined the Mineral Point Fire Department in October of 1984 to present, Served 22 years in the U.S Army Reserve and was a active member of the Ss. Mary & Paul Parish. He had a passion for farming and fishing.

Jim is survived by his sons Adam Ludlum and Troy (Tiffany) Ludlum of Mineral Point; his grandchildren Rylee, Erica Rose, Preston & Austin(Rooster); his siblings Clarita Scott of Beloit, John (Marilyn) Ludlum of Monroe, Mary Schweitzer of Mineral Point, Robert (Marlene) of Mineral Point, Thomas (Kate) Ludlum of Dodgeville, Charles (Leah) Ludlum of Madison, Terry (James) Gevelinger of Mineral Point, Kenneth (Susan) Ludlum of Belmont; his sister-in-law Jackie Ludlum; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shelia, parents Willard and Agnes Ludlum, brother William Ludlum, brothers-in-law Ronald Scott, James Schweitzer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Ss. MARY & PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point. Fr. David Flanagan will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. at the church. The family is requesting anyone in attendance to please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for future charitable donations.

The Mass will be live streamed thru the Congregation of St Mary-St Paul Facebook page.

