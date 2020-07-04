James “Jim” J. Namio

Site staff by Site staff

VERONA, Wis. — James “Jim” J. Namio, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Four Winds Manor in Verona.

Jim was born at home in Madison, on April 2, 1932, to John and Josephine (Caravello) Namio.

Jim was the youngest of 4 doting sisters and 3 protective brothers. He would be the first to admit he was spoiled with attention. With his childhood home on Speedway Rd, it made it easy for him to spend as much time as possible at Glenway Golf Course. He graduated from Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Madison West High School. Jim excelled at many sports (football, basketball, golf, and bowling to name a few). While in high school, he was an All-State end and a member of the South High School All Star football team. Following school he entered the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. Jim worked at Madison Newspapers for over 25 years as a stereotyper and pressman, he then worked at Service Suppliers for 10 years, and retired from the State of Arizona working for the Bullhead City School District.

Jim met the love of his life, Jan Gafke, at Wingra Beach and they married September 13, 1958. They were married for 45 years before Jan passed away in December 2003. Jim and Jan lived in Madison until 1988 when they moved to Bullhead City, AZ. where they enjoyed their time and made many friends. Jim moved back to Madison in 2004, spending time with grandchildren, surviving siblings, family and friends.

He was a quiet, generous and loving man. He had a way of making everything he did seem effortless. He loved to golf, bowl, attend his children and grandchildren’s activities, watch most any sporting event live or on TV and have an occasional cocktail with family and friends. Jim was a great husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, son, brother, uncle and friend.

He will be dearly missed by all.

Jim is survived by sons, Jeff, Lake Havasu City, AZ., Steve (April), Madison, WI, grandchildren Kayla and Joshua Namio, Alli (Chuck) Polley and Joe Namio. Four great-grandchildren Emme, Sam and Jack Polley (with another due in August) and Lilly Namio. A brother-in-law Gary (Laurel) Gafke, Cooksville, MD and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Jan, his parents, John and Josephine Namio; his siblings, Angela (Glenn) Alderson, Joseph (Lavon) Namio, Florence Namio, Frances Namio, Samuel (Carolyn) Namio, Mary (Larry) Amato and Frank (Barbara)Namio, an infant brother, Stefano Namio; and three nephews, John Namio, Joe Amato, and John Alderson.