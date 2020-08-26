James “Jim” Ford

WAUPUN – James “Jim” Ford, age 70, of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Meriter Hospital.

He was born on April 11, 1950, in Richland Center, Wis., the son of Marvin Ford and Mary Spriggs.

James graduated from Ithaca High School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War and then National Guard for 25 years.

Jim then decided to change careers and worked as a semi-truck driver and loved traveling all over the country. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, camping, and driving his gator through the countryside and taking in the scenery. Jim was a very social gentleman and held his friends and family very dear to him.

James is survived by his three daughters, Rebecca (Papa) Seck, Christine (Michael) Burbey and Karen Ford; three grandchildren; sister, Carrie Ford; brother, Robert (Judy) Ford; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Ford, Jr.; and two sisters, Kathy Ford and Deborah Kay Landphier.

A private family service will be held.

Family and friends who wish to view via LIVE STREAM may visit James’ obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on Watch Webcast Link at 12 Noon on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

The public may visit family, drive through style from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon on Thursday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

