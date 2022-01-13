James J. Kernan

by Obituaries

James J. Kernan, 80, of Juneau, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Northview Heights in Juneau.

Jim was born on February 18, 1941, in Madison, son of the late John “Jack” and Corinne (Woodbeck) Kernan. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1959.

For most of Jim’s career, he worked as a draftsman. He started working for Madison Kipp, then moved to Fort Atkinson to work for Thomas Industries and Hartel Corp, then worked for Watertown Metals and finally retiring from Anderson Machining in Whitewater. During a period of that time, he was co-owner of Horseshoe Inn in Hebron.

When Jim moved to the Fort Atkinson area, he played baseball for the Fort Atkinson Generals. He also enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, skiing, horseback riding and he was an avid hunter.

After retirement, Jim enjoyed his time at Christmas Mountain in Wisconsin Dells and his home in Tennessee. He moved back to Wisconsin several years ago as his health care needs increased and to be closer to his family.

Jim is survived by his children, Kurtis Kernan and Kim (Lyle) Ley both of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Shannon Kernan and Kirsten and Logan Ley; ex-wife and mother of his children, Judith (Robert) Thayer Kelchner; sister, Patricia “Pat” Sargent; nephews, Bart (Sandy) Sargent and Brett Sargent; several great nieces and nephews; stepson, Scott (Tina) Michels of Virginia Beach and his children.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Kernan; brother-in-law, Ron Sargent; daughter-in-law, Susie Quint-Kernan and stepson, Steven Michels.

A special thank you to Northview Heights and Hillside Hospice for the sincere care given to our father.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

