MADISON – James J. Gleash, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

He was born in Baraboo on May 1, 1941, the son of Joe and Dorothy (Baumgarten) Gleash.

Jim and Pat were married on May 14, 1960, and had almost 61 years together before his passing. They celebrated their 46th anniversary with a trip and cruise to Alaska. He and Pat also traveled the Midwest with horses and dogs for field trials. They got their first English Setter in 1967 and raised them until 1995; he loved his dogs.

Besides Pat, his pride and joy was his daughter, Julie, who passed away in 2010. They did a lot together – rodeos, horse shows and dog trials. He loved the outdoors and was very active in wildlife conservation. He was happiest fishing, hunting, or talking to anyone who would listen.

Jim was a union steamfitter for 54 years and a proud member of Local 394, then later 601. He served on many boards and committees for the union and he was always ready to help in any way.

Jim is survived by his wife, Pat; sister, Marge and sister-in-law, Karen of Arizona; brother, Marvin of Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He had three grandchildren in his heart, Dana, Ava and Peter Janssen. Jim became an awesome grandpa and was so proud of them. He is also survived by special friends, Meredeth Selden, Vicki Ross, Barbara Schroeder, Ellen and Tom Ubersetzig, Audrey and Dr. Peter Janssen, Patrick Caine and Todd Behling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie; brother, Don; and many other relatives.

Pat would like to thank Father Pat Norris and all of the staff at St. Mary’s hospital along with Select Specialty hospital for all the care and compassion that they have shown Jim.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life of Jim’s life will take a place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

