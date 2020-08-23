James Henry “Jim” Rossa

MADISON – James Henry “Jim” Rossa passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. Jim was born on Feb. 13, 1937, to Henry and Margaret (Dundon) Rossa in Wauwatosa, Wis. Jim proudly served in the United States Air Force, spending most of his time in Thule, Greenland refilling fighter jets. After leaving the service, Jim drove semi-trucks for 30 years.

Watching and playing sports was his favorite pastime. Favorite teams were the Brewers, Packers, and UW Badgers. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Jim had many nicknames over the years with stories to go with each one: “Jimmy Hank”,” Jimmy Budweiser,” “Maynard,” and “Jimbo.”

Jim married the love of his life, La Vonne “Vonn” Phillips on May 9, 1981. They enjoyed cruising, travel, golf, playing cards, and partying with friends.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, La Vonne; son Scott (Bonnie); granddaughter, Marci (Christian) Gerding; sister, Maryann Toth; outlaws, Jerry Phillips, Sandra (Paul) Lincicum, Debra (Dave Schultz) Studt and Dale (Cheryl) Rufer; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John “Bud” and Michael; and his first wife, Scott’s mom, Darlene.

A drive by visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. A private funeral will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Jim’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Nazareth, Polly Boynton, and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Jim’s name to Heartland Hospice or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

