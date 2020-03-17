James George Titus

James George Titus, age 82 of New Glarus passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison with family by his side.

He was born on January 30, 1938 in Lake County, IL the son of George and Helen (Miller) Titus.

Jim graduated from Libertyville High School. On October 25, 1958 he was united in marriage to Myrna Lampinen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mundelein, IL. Jim was the Fremont Township Highway Commissioner and also raised beef and grain. In 1976, he moved to New Glarus where he was a dairy farmer until selling the dairy herd in 1985. Jim then worked for Lycon and Sam’s Wholesale Club until retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Badger F-100 club and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

James is survived by his children Robert Titus, Carl (Noi) Titus, Elizabeth (Richard) Sutcliffe, Cynthia (Robie) Blankenship, and Greg (Diane) Titus, grandchildren Holly, R.J., Jeanne, Heather, Cynthia, Charles (Annie), Cody (Holly), Ashley (Nick), Tim (Jenilee), Matt, and Cameron, great-grandchildren Blake, Eivin, Levi, Eileigh, and Breyleigh. He is further survived by his brothers Larry (Jacquie) Titus and Albert (Linda) Titus, sisters Joan Atherton and Linda (Richard) Klyman, special friend Mary Meyer, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Myrna, sister Georgene Willemarck, and brothers-in-law James Willemarck and Larry Atherton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus, WI.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staffs of the Glarner Lodge, St. Mary’s Hospital ICU, and UW-Med Flight.

