James Frederick Weber

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-James Frederick Weber, 86, of Glendale, found eternal peace with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020.

He was born Jan. 7, 1934, son of Edward and Esther (Schuettpelz) Weber, in Milwaukee.

Jim was a co-owner of Ed Weber, Inc. and with his brother, carried on the legacy their father started in 1925. He owned his first Harley at 16, was a hunter, licensed pilot, mason, auxiliary policeman, numismatist-owned (Elite Coin), and devout Lutheran, who enjoyed attending church and bible study regularly. Jim loved family time, brats, Bloody Marys, beer and sweets. He was always ready to share a joke or two.

Jim was an awesome, inspirational father and grandfather. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy Weber for 38 years; father of James (Pat) Weber and Debra (Jim) Meyer; stepfather of Joel (Susan Pollich) Coert, Shelley (Dan) Feagles, Paul (Lisa) Coert, and Dr. Lesley (Gary Tsarovsky) Coert; grandfather to 12; and great-grandfather to five.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; brother, Ed; and stepdaughter, Susan Coert.

Jim’s family would like to extend thanks and appreciation to the staff of Heritage Memory Care, Middleton, and Agrace HospiceCare for taking such loving care of their father

Memorials and celebration of life are pending.

Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420