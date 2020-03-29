James Frances “Jim” Ryan

FITCHBURG, Wis. – James Francis “Jim” Ryan, age 92, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison.

He was born Oct. 27, 1927, at home in Brigham Township, Wis., the son of Elmer and Florence (Kelliher) Ryan.

Jim graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1945. He married Jeanette Dremsa of Blue River on June 20, 1953, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Boscobel. Jim worked on various farms in the Blue Mounds area before entering the U.S. Army in 1951, serving 17 months in Korea. He worked for seven years for J.J. Philumalee Excavating and for Hammersley Construction from 1960 until his retirement in 1992. Jim was a member of Operating Engineers No. 139 and named Engineer of the Year in 1991. He was also a member of the Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post No. 10272 and Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon. For many years, he was a driver for R.S.V.P. and a Red Cross blood donor. Jim enjoyed playing cards and watching car racing and was most honored and appreciative to have gone on a Badger Honor Flight.

Jim is survived by his son, David of Fitchburg; sisters, Mary Ann Myers of Barneveld, Monica Brattlie of Mount Horeb, Colleen (Maurice) McCormick of McFarland and Dolores (Don) Williams of Rockford; in-laws, Kenneth Dremsa of Janesville and Judy (Tom) Seamonson of Stoughton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leo, Joe and Vincent Ryan; and in-laws, Betty, Clarice and Doris Ryan, Joe Myers, Caroll Brattlie and Richard Dremsa.

A private Burial Mass is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Oregon.

