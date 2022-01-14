James Edward Prochaska

by Obituaries

TOWNSHIP OF WESTPORT – James Edward Prochaska, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Jim was born on August 30, 1928 in Snowbottom, Grant County, WI to Edward and Agnes (Roh) Prochaska. He graduated from Avoca High School in 1948. He enlisted, full time, in the US Air Force in 1950 and honorably discharged from the Air Reserves in 1960. Jim married the love of his life, Elaine Wilkinson, on June 30, 1956 at St. John’s church in Muscoda, WI. After 40 years he retired from Oscar Mayer. Jim enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, fishing, hunting, but best enjoyed his farming and selling sweet corn, which was served at the White House, and pumpkins at his home in Westport. He was avid Packer and Badger fan and especially liked watching his children and grandchildren play local sports.

Jim is survived by his children, Edward, Cathy Duffy, Karen Blankenship, Mike (Kathy), Patrick (Brenda), and David (Victoria); grandchildren, Holly, Heather, Caitlin, Keith, Justin, Mathew, Mitch, Michelle, and Bryce; great grandchildren, Kinley, Kianna, and Cole; sister, Mary Pechan; and in-laws, Gerald (Alice) Wilkinson, Jim (Janice) Wilkinson, and Gene (Diane) Wilkinson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Elaine; sisters, Lorraine (Gerald) Goplin and Kate (Donald) Martin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00AM at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport with Msgr. James Gunn presiding. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30AM until time of Mass at the church. Immediately following Mass, burial at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice, Waunakee Manor, and Right at Home.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.