James Edward “Jim” Helgeson

BARNEVELD – James Edward “Jim” Helgeson, age 74, of Barneveld, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1945, in Madison, Wis., the son of Abner Helgeson and Hazel (Paulson) Helgeson. Jim graduated from Barneveld High School in 1963. He married Susan (Harris) Helgeson on Oct. 16, 1965, in Perry Lutheran Church.

Jim worked in agriculture sales for many years before becoming a crop adjuster. He always had cattle and horses around his farm. Jim was a fur trader for many years. He was a member of Perry Lutheran Church for all of his life.

Jim enjoyed going hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors and telling stories. He liked to ride horses and loved anything that had to do with horses or cattle. Jim enjoyed having his coffee, with many friends, in Hollandale almost every morning. You could count on him watching Westerns or the rodeo when at home. He loved to spend time in his garden growing vegetables for his family and to give to others. Jim enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandson, Kasey.

Jim is survived his children, Kim (Chris Piontkowski) Helgeson, Shawn (Becky Murphy) Helgeson and Konni Helgeson; grandson, Kasey Helgeson; sisters-in-law, Karen Helgeson and Sandra Marty; and brothers-in-law, Pete Kiel and William (Patty) Harris.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Ann Helgeson; parents; brother, Paul Helgeson; sister, Janet Kiel; and brothers-in-law, Robert Harris Jr. and Skip Marty.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life for James “Jim” and Susan Helgeson will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jim Helgeson’s family to be designated at a later date.

