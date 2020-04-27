James Edward Bindl

Site staff by Site staff

James Edward Bindl, age 68 of Spring Green, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Jim was born on July 22, 1951, the son of Edward and Alberta (Ellefson) Bindl. On August 15, 1981, he married his one and only Gayle (Berry) in Plain, WI. They raised a family on their farm in rural Spring Green, which he proudly farmed the entirety of his life. His pride and joy truly was his family. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren, spoiling them with balloons, teeth-rotting cereal, and four-wheeler and skid steer rides. He was devoted to loving his wife, picking on his children (and wife), being a loyal friend, and raising livestock. His family holds dearly the memories of boating, snowmobiling, tobogganing, family vacations, wedding speeches, and his countless and often repeated stories and jokes. He leaves a void that cannot be expressed in words.

Survivors include his wife Gayle; children, Michael (Whitney) Bindl, Lindsay (Keith) Johnson, Lacy (Alex) Hedstrom, and Katelyn (Matt) Swanson; grandchildren Victor, Della, Ava, Hunter, Brayden, Grayson, and Wyatt; siblings: Janice (Rudy) Montgomery, Richard (Mary) Bindl, Donald (Peg) Bindl, Carol Jean (Bruce) Turner and their families.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alberta Bindl and his beloved farm dog, Sarge.

The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date. They will be posting information when conditions allow for a group gathering.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.