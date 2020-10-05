James E. “Jimmy” Clark

Site staff by Site staff

Dodgeville – James E. “Jimmy” Clark age eighty-five of Dodgeville peacefully went to be with his beautiful wife on October 2nd, 2020 surrounded by family.

Jimmy was born February 17th, 1935 in Republic, Kansas. He married his best friend Joy on May 5th, 1956 and they had six children together. Jimmy enjoyed his career as a chef. Jimmy enjoyed Black powder, rendezvous, the bears and teaching his grandchildren to cook. One of his favorite hobbies was making maple syrup and passing it onto his grandson Zach. Jimmy also loved to fish and hunt.

Jimmy was survived by his daughters Peggy (Robert), Annie (JW), April (Kim) and Mary (Corey), his sons Jim (Lisa), Daniel (Karen) and his seventeen grandchildren and his eleven great grandchildren.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his loving wife Joy and their dog ladybug.

A Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6th from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM at GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, WI with a private service following. Due to Wisconsin’s public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the funeral home and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.

Jimmy will be greatly missed and was loved by all.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville

www.gorgenfh.com