James David Stone Iii

OREGON – James Stone III, age 65, passed away at Meriter Hospital on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19. Jim was born on Sept. 15, 1955, to Jimmy and Lila (Joppa) Stone.

Jim lived in Oregon his entire life. He graduated from Oregon High School in 1973 and went on to get his accounting degree from UW-Whitewater. Jim was employed at Gallina Corporation in Mount Horeb. He loved his job and all his gals at work! Jim’s passion in life was his family and the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish, kayak and snorkel. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Badgers fan. Above all else, he loved to be Grandpa Jim. His grandkids were his life and his love for life will live on through all of them.

Jim is survived by his two children, Lindsay (Darren) Tremelling and Daniel (Jenna Robinson) Stone; his grandkids, Jaydon, Logan, Abbi and Hank; his girlfriend, Jodi Bartholomew and her children, Esteban, Randy, Justin, Alexis, Laura, Kevin and Zachery; brother, Dennis; nieces, Crystal and Amanda; and many cousins. Jim was blessed with so many dear friends over the years, including two very special friends, Jay and Lisa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lila, as well as many aunts and uncles.

Because of the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life will be held this summer. In the meantime, we ask that you raise a glass and toast to one hell of a man! Memorials may be made to the family to be donated in Jim’s name to charities near to his heart. Donations can be mailed to Lindsay Tremelling, 1702 Waterclose Court, Apex, NC 27502.

Our family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Meriter Hospital for taking such good care of our dad in his final days.

The measure of a man is in the lives he touched.

