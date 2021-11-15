James Daniel Buhler

MADISON – James Daniel Buhler, age 60, of Madison, died from the ravages of cancer on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1961, the middle child of seven who always wanted to hang out with the “big kids.” He was a cool big brother to the little kids and was often “mother’s little helper” with them. By 8th grade, he was writing excuse notes to school, expertly signing them, “Sincerely, Mrs. Buhler.”

Jim had a great sense of humor. He loved talking politics and read everything he could get his hands on. He was artistically gifted with a great eye for “treasures”. He worked in construction for many years as well as for Oscar Meyer.

A special thank you to our sister, Pam, for lovingly providing care for the last year, and to our brother, Dennis, for taking care of all the finances.

Jim leaves behind his daughter, Jessica; and sisters and brothers, Cindy (Ron) Stegner, Pamela (Rick) Singer, Gary (Tammi), Dennis (Elaine Tran), Michael (Macy) and Angela (Frank) Adamo; nieces and nephews, Matthew (Chrissy), Jennifer, Nicole, Mitchell and Malachi.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Joan Buhler; and his nephew, Adam Buhler.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, with Pastor Robert Groth of the Vineyard Community Church in Oregon, Wis. officiating.

Thank you to Carbone Cancer Center for treating him with respect and dignity and to Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care in his final days.

