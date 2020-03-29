James Cagle’s terminal illness informed his final art show

Photographer didn't live to see his last show.

Joel Patenaude by Joel Patenaude

"Zoology" by James Cagle, 2019

*Editor’s Note: MMoCA is currently closed through April 24.

Photographer James Cagle didn’t expect to live to see the exhibit of his work now at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Diagnosed with terminal blood cancer six years ago, Cagle passed away on Jan. 26. He was 81.

Cagle, a St. Norbert College professor emeritus of art, was contemplating the end of his life when he titled the collection of 15 black-and-white images “A Final Meditation on Art.”

According to his wife, Katherine McCabe, myelodysplastic syndrome had limited Cagle’s mobility, but in other ways, it had enhanced his artistic abilities. “My seeing has become more vivid and more focused,” Cagle said via McCabe. “My field of vision has become generally richer and new pathways for seeing and experiencing have become opened.”

Cagle said the exhibit of his newest work at MMoCA “brings together some of the best work I’ve made at a time in my life where hopefully a unique elevating visual experience occurs.”

Leah Kolb, curator of exhibitions for MMoCA, put the exhibit together, adding 15 images from the museum’s permanent collection and a short film Cagle made in 1973. Kolb brought the 11-minute film

“Waterwork” from New York City to have it digitized and projected on a wall of the museum in a continual loop.

The exhibit opened Feb. 29 and will be on display until July 26.

