James “Bill” W. Linn

James W. “Bill” Lin age 76, of Monroe, died on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home.

Bill was born on September 17, 1945 in San Diego, California, the son of Wayne L. and Mildred A. (Cleveland) Linn. While growing up in San Diego, Bill worked in his father’s meat market before entering the U.S. Army and serving with the Military Police Corps. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Bill enrolled in the police academy and served as the youngest undercover officer in the San Diego Police Department. Bill and Sue Thrasher were united in marriage on February 14, 1984 in San Diego. In 1998, career changes brought the couple to Monroe where Bill worked for Alphorn Ford and R&R Sales until his retirement. When not working, Bill could be found on various Green County golf courses playing the game he loved.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sue Thrasher of Monroe; two sons, Derik Linn (Danielle Bonney) of Julesburg, CO, Jason Linn (Becky) of El Cajon, CA; and four grandchildren, Justin, Tyler, Cameron, and Sophia Linn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings.

Services are pending for a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society in Bill’s name.

