James Aurit

Dodgeville – James Robert Aurit, age 73, of Dodgeville, died peacefully at the family farm on Friday, September 11, 2020. Jim was the eldest child born to Robert and Berniece (Eustice) Aurit on February 2, 1947. He loved being on the farm and watching sports.

Jim is survived by his brothers and sisters Mary (Jerry Fletcher), Bill (Marge) Aurit, Anna Radtke, Tony (LouAnn) Aurit, Ray (Marilyn) Aurit, Peter (Ellen) Aurit, Pauline (Donald) Ley, Diane (Joe) Thomas, Charles (Sally) Aurit, Henry (Terry) Aurit, Maggie (Pat) O’Malley, Carol (Gary) Steffes; his sister-in-law Sharon Aurit; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his mom Berniece (2013), his dad Robert (1972), his brother Richard (2010), brother-in-law Alan James (1995), brother-in-law Tom Radtke (2019), his niece Hannah Thomas (2018) and nieces husband Aric Douglas (2009).

A Public Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dodgeville, with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.