James Arnold Nelson

Site staff by Site staff

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — James Arnold Nelson, age 55 of Kaufman, Texas died on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 23, 1964 in Dodgeville to Marvel and Barbara (Vivian) Nelson.

Jim attended the Pecatonica Area Schools in Blanchardville and Hollandale, graduating in 1982. He attended DeVry Institute in Kansas City, MO. There he graduated with a tech degree and later received his bachelor’s degree. He worked as a software engineer in Dallas, TX.

Jim is survived by his parents, Marvel and Barbara Nelson of rural Hollandale; 3 brothers, Allan (Sandra) Nelson of Murrieta, California, Duane “Dewey” Nelson of Kaufman, Texas, and Steven “Oscar” Nelson of South Wayne; a nephew, James “Tyler” Nelson of Texas; one uncle, Otis (Terry) Nelson of Barneveld; 5 aunts, Linda Wolbeck of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Lauretta McMahan of Verona, Darlene (Todd) Galloway of Brooklyn, Karen (Jim) Strycharske of Barneveld, and Mari Jacobs of Reedsburg; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and his sister, Diane in 1986.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.