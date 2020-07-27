James Alan “Jim” Sponem

MADISON- James Alan Sponem, age 69, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born March 9, 1951, to Ross and Margaret Sponem. After graduating from Madison LaFollette High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim had a long career as a civil engineer, retiring from Raymond P. Cattell, Inc. He was a lifetime resident of the east side of Madison, and he enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, over the years playing for many teams like Chief Autoparts, Madison Farm and Madtown Flyers. Jim’s passion for skiing and riding his Harley was instilled in his family. Jim took pride in providing an open home to any and all and being the connecting point for many friends and family. He was constantly giving his time and talent to so many people and organizations, and truly embodied what it meant to work hard and play hard. As a final act of generosity, James donated his body to the UW School of Medicine.

Jim is survived by his wife, Constance Sponem; children, Joe (Elena) Sponem and Jessica (Justin) Rabbach; grandchild, Latham Sponem; siblings, Steve (Patti) Sponem, Nancy (Richard) Heiman, Mary Jo (Doug) Steffes and Mark (Kim) Sponem; and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard Sponem.

A Celebration of Jim’s life will be planned for a future date.

Memorials in Jim’s honor may be given to the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering or the Madison LaFollette High School STEM Fund.

