James A. Pickarts, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Merrimac, Sept. 16, 2020.

He was born Nov. 5, 1955 to the late Arnold and Donna (Grass) Pickarts. He attended Sauk Prairie High School. Jim worked for Milwaukee Valve and then for many years had his own business working as a mechanic. He later moved to Florida where he raised his children with his former spouse, Catherine Hamlin. He enjoyed the warm weather and fishing whenever he liked.

While in Florida he worked for E-ONE manufacturing Fire Trucks and Emergency Vehicles and later installing Storm and Hurricane shutters. Jim followed his children back to Wisconsin where he enjoyed family time, camping, fishing, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He also enjoyed tinkering on items that most would discard. Once he was done they were cleaner & running better than they were before. While back in Wisconsin, he worked as a mechanic, worked with his cousin Pat in logging, seasonally at Lodi Canning and at Clack Corporation.

Jim is survived by his children, Jamie (Daniel) Brice, Aaron (Ashley Meier) Pickarts, and step daughter, Jessica (Scott) Frey, whom he shared with his former spouse, Catherine Hamlin; 6 grandchildren, Hayden, Kya, and Barrett Brice, Trystan, Lincz, Josie Frey; his brother, Michael (Judy Perry) Pickarts. Jim is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

A visitation will be held Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, WI 53583.

Jim’s family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to Agrace Hospice and Dr. Rory Makielski for their wonderful care of Jim.