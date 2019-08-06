Jalen Johnson on the move again

Duke recruit leaving Wisconsin for senior season

Jay Wilson by Jay Wilson

iStock/33ft

Former Sun Prairie high school basketball star Jalen Johnson is leaving Wisconsin for his senior season.

Johnson will play at IMG Academy in Florida this fall before heading to Duke to begin his college career.

Johnson left Sun Prairie for Nicolet last season and led the Knights to the WIAA State Division Two Boys State title.

Johnson’s brother, Kobe, who is also a top college prospect, is expected to stay at Nicolet this season.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments