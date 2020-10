Jake Ferguson: a natural leader

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley



MADISON, Wis – Jake Ferguson is Wisconsin’s top returning pass catcher. The junior tight end is coming off a season where he caught 33 passes for 407 yards and 2 touchdowns.

As the most experienced tight end, Ferguson is leading the way for the younger guys in the room. But he’s not taking on the leadership role just because he has the most game reps.