Jaire Alexander activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

by Zach Hanley

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jaire Alexander was back on the practice field Friday. The Packers activated their All-Pro cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

#Packers activate CB Jaire Alexander off the reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/Ah4U5v2s9Y — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 7, 2022

However, Matt LaFleur said that he won’t play on Sunday against the Lions. Alexander hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury against the Steelers in week four of the season.

