Jaire Alexander activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jaire Alexander was back on the practice field Friday. The Packers activated their All-Pro cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

However, Matt LaFleur said that he won’t play on Sunday against the Lions. Alexander hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury against the Steelers in week four of the season. 

