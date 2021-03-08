Jacquelyn J. “Jacquie” Brey

Jacquelyn J. “Jacquie” Brey age 76 of Plain passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 5, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on August 13, 1944 in Rewey, WI the daughter of Henderson and Blanche (Cook) Fields.

She was married on January 28, 1967 to Victor “Vic” Brey. Jacquie was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and the Plain American Legion Auxiliary. She worked at University of Wisconsin Primate Laboratory, and Ed Kraemer and Sons prior to co owning and managing the Palace Bar and Bowl for 18 years with her husband Vic.

Survivors include her son, Brian (Mary C.) Brey of Plain; daughter, Debra (Brian) Westerwelle of Reedsburg; a granddaughter, Addison Brey; 3 grandsons, Corey Brey, Austin and Garett Westerwelle; a sister, Norma Nager of Washington, D.C., many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henderson and Blanche Fields; her husband, Victor Brey; 3 brothers, Charlie, Raymond “Stub” and LeRoy Fields; 4 sisters, Anna and Sandra in infancy, Dixie Birkett and Linda (Redfearn) Jackson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain at 11:00 A.M. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Friday at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Tuition Assistance Program or, the Spring Green Food Pantry. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

