Jacqueline Suzette Ragland

FRANKLIN – Jacqueline Suzette “Jackie” Ragland, age 31, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital.

She was born on April 7, 1989, in West Allis, Wis., the daughter of Millard “Idaho” and Karen (Karn) Ragland.

Jackie graduated from Shawano High School in 2008. She worked as a caregiver for Mission Creek. Jackie always wanted to finish up her schooling, become a doctor, and work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She was a wealth of medical knowledge and she would have made a great doctor.

Jackie loved spending time with her family and friends. Family was extremely important to her. She kept in touch with everyone and always wanted to know what was new with them. She was very caring, always looking out for everyone else; instead of herself. Jackie could always be counted on to be there for you no matter what you needed and provided any kind of advice you would happen to be looking for. She was wise beyond her years. Jackie was too good for this world and she was taken too soon.

Jackie is survived by four brothers, James “Jim” (Beth) Ragland, Jeff Ragland, David (Amber) Ragland and Terry (Molly Marsh) Ragland; two sisters, Kathy (Patrick Staggs) Ragland and Donita Wopshel; four nieces, Emma (Kevin Moran) Behl, Olivia Wopshel, Kylie Ragland and Mayzie Ragland; five nephews, Josh Wopshel, Dakota (Morgan) Ragland, Austin Ragland, Keegan Koeller and Winston Moran. Jackie will be dearly missed by her furry companions, Toby and Brody. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Arlington Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all of the nursing staff of the 7th floor Cardiac ICU at St. Luke’s Medical Center for all the care and support that they have shown the family through this very challenging time.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Jackie. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

