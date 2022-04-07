Jacqueline Sue O’Flahrity

by Obituaries

MADISON/BARABOO- Jacqueline Sue O’Flahrity, age 86, passed away peacefully at Oak Park Place in Baraboo on April 5, 2022. Jackie was born on August 10, 1935, in Mineral Point, WI to Alfred and Madge (Brewer) Argall. She married the love of her life, Thomas L. O’Flahrity who passed away in July of 1990. Jackie retired from Aramark in Madison. She was known for her love of family, flower gardening, dogs, birds, dairy cows, tractors, the Green Bay Packers, UW Badgers and coffee. Jackie loved reading the WI State Journal and there was always a copy on the kitchen table. If you stopped by and the Packers or Badgers were not on the TV, there was always a pot of coffee and oldies music playing. A special memory for Barb were the Mother’s Day trips with Jackie, choosing flowers for springtime planting. You always knew where you stood with Jackie, she will be greatly missed.

Jackie is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Elena) of CO; granddaughters, Katie of Baraboo, WI and Kelly of Thousand Oaks, CA; brothers, Tom (Lois) Argall of Muscoda, WI and Dick (Barb) Argall of Platteville, WI; daughter-in-law, Barbara O’Flahrity (David Witthuhn). She is further survived by other family and friends. Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; sons, Michael and Tom; and brother, Fritz Argall.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial at Highland Memory Gardens.

Jackie always enjoyed activities at Oak Park Place; thank you to the memory care unit for your love and care over the past four years; and to the Agrace nursing staff. A special thank you to Tori Miller of Oak Park Place and Jayme Powell, RN, of Agrace for your care and compassion over the last few days.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257

To send flowers to Jacqueline’s family, please visit our floral store.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.