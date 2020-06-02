Jacqueline “Jackie” Polite

Site staff by Site staff

Jacqueline “Jackie” (Cavanaugh) Polite, age 59, of Middleton, left her earthly home on May 28, 2020.

She was born in Darlington on April 19, 1961 and grew up in Hollandale. Jackie graduated from Pecatonica High School in 1979. She attended UW Green Bay where she studied music, and this was also where she met her husband Greg.

Her professional career began in Madison, WI where she was a Worship Leader and Associate Pastor at Shalom Christian Center. She spent several years in management at RZ & Company Salon. After moving to Alabama, she founded and managed a pre-K – 12th grade school where she was able to incorporate her love of music, education and working with children. After returning to WI, she decided to return to school to pursue a nursing degree. She graduated from Edgewood College at the top of her class. Upon graduation she was hired at UW Hospital where she found great fulfillment in being able to serve people.

Jackie’s two priorities in life were to love God and to love people. Those two missions were accomplished with a level of excellence that is rarely seen. She consistently gave 100% of herself to anything she did and to everyone she loved. She cultivated the gifts of making people feel both important and special and she never failed to treat people with the dignity and respect they deserved. For that reason, she was deeply loved by those who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father Melvin Cavanaugh; her mother, Mary Johnson and husband, Uncle Wayne Johnson; a sister, Barbara (Dean) Hendrickson; her grandmother, Elizabeth (Bessie) Cavanaugh, her grandfather Lawrence Cavanaugh; aunts Kathryn Larson; uncles, Irving Zimmerman, David Cavanaugh

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Polite; her daughter Kyla (Zackary) Whisenant and son Samuel Polite; her siblings, Keith (Kay) Johnson; Janice (Ron) Boley; Steve Johnson; Jean (Vern) Sauer; Sheldon Johnson and Shirley Johnson. Aunts, Margaret Zimmerman and Joanne (Robert) Monson and Joan Cavanaugh; Uncle Bob Larson.

Jackie deeply loved her many nieces and nephews, Calvin Johnson; Loren Johnson; Kathy Berg; Jason Boley; Michelle Venneman; Amy Dettman; Denise McCoy; Donald Johnson; Dan Johnson; Duane Johnson; Diane Johnson; Marc Johnson; Steph McKeon; Kelly Blotz; Christin Blotz; Deanna Turner; Jeff Hendrickson and Lori Wagner.

Graveside Services will be held at 6:30 P.M. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St Michael’s Community Church Cemetery, 7939 County Road F, Blanchardville, WI 53516.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled and held at a later date.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

In Lieu of flowers memorials in Jackie’s honor may be mailed C/O Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home 126 Diagonal St Dodgeville, WI 53533

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com