Jacque Ellen Saylor

by Obituaries

Jacque Saylor, age 59, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services facility.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the new Bridgepoint Church on Mission at 1960 Highway 23, just outside of Wisconsin Dells, a luncheon at 1:00 with a program to follow at 2:00 p.m.

On the 17th of February 1962, God delivered a special daughter, Jacque Ellen, to Gilbert and Elaine (Scott) Saylor. Jacque attended New Lisbon Schools. She participated in Special Olympics for several years, took part on softball, track, long jump, bowling and was chosen to carry the torch at one of the Olympic opening ceremonies. Jacque worked at the Juneau County Handicap Workshop, Subway, both in Mauston and McDonalds in Tomah. Because of her love of Southern Gospel Music her sister and her friend took her to many concerts including Branson, Silver Dollar City, Nashville, and Dollywood where she was able to see Dolly. Jacque spent many hours watching her bedroom television. She was able to name every star in every T.V. show. Her music and knowledge of actors was a part of her and the family. Family was very important to her, she remembered every member’s birthday, favorite food and favorite color. Family gatherings were her favorite time, if it was a wedding all the better as that meant dancing and she loved to dance. Although short of stature she was big on loving and caring… Jacque never met a stranger, only people who became and remained her friends.

Jacque is survived by her sisters, Geraldine (Sis) Heesch, Jo (Denny) Fleming; sister-in-law, Peggy Saylor; brothers, Edward (Marianne) Saylor and Jon Saylor; very special friend, June Selk; nieces and nephews, Jay (Denise) Heesch, Joel (Sheryl) Heesch, Jody (Tom) Steinhaus, Eugene Fleming, Colleen (Kurt) Balz, Gil (Karla) Saylor, Bill (Tracey) Dallapiazza, Kris (Tracy) Saylor, Gayle (Jason) Lassen, Josh (Anne) Saylor, Erik (Katie) Saylor, Matt (Amanda) Saylor, Bryan (Erin) Saylor, Caitlin Saylor, Jenny (Brandon) Richardson, Manda (Jervon) Miller, Lonny (Shawna) Howland; aunts, Doris Herrwig, Jan Hammer, Louann Schroer, Cal Scott, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gilbert “Hox” Saylor; nephews, Jeff Heesch, Tim Fleming, Scott Fleming, David Saylor and niece, Kristin Saylor.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the Wisconsin Dells Health Services staff for the care and love Jacque received during her time in the Alzheimer’s Ward. Thank you: Amy, Connie, Darrell, Heather, Laura, Rick, Sylvia, Tammy and special bud: Penny.

