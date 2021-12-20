Jacob Zechariah Putz

by Obituaries

Jacob Putz, age 38 of North Freedom, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his residence.

A celebration of life is being planned for May 7, 2022 at Devils Lake State park.

Jacob was born August 9, 1983 in Madison, Wisconsin. He grew up in the Baraboo/Wisconsin Dells area.

Jacob loved his family and friends cherishing every moment he spent with each one. He had a brilliant mind, kind soul, charismatic personality and was extremely artistic. His inspiration came from doing what he loved in the great outdoors. Whether it was hiking at Devils Lake, camping or just staring at the stars he gained inspiration for his many drawings, paintings and poems. He could light up a room with his smile and make everyone laugh.

Jacob is survived by his mother, Deborah Putz; brothers, Andrew (Jamie) Putz and Devron (Stephanie) Putz; and sisters, Amanda Ruiz and Lori Sanders as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harland and Aurellia Schmidtke and his nephew, Jesse Bostic.

