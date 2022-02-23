Jacob Thomas Diederich

by Obituaries

Jacob Thomas Diederich, age 22, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Jacob was born on July 29, 1999 in Madison, WI to Thomas and Brenda (Phillips) Diederich. He graduated from Verona High School in 2017 and spent two years at UW La Crosse and then transferred to UW Madison to pursue a psychology degree. He was a dedicated and determined student both in school and karate, earning his black belt. Jacob recently worked at Biaggi’s and Olive Garden as a server.

Jacob was often considered an old soul in a young body and wise beyond his years. He was always willing to lend an ear to a friend in need and was an advocate for mental health, racial justice, women’s rights, and the LGBTQ community. Jacob was a music lover who appreciated all genres, often taking charge of the playlist. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, hiking, and binge-watching favorite shows. He enjoyed travel with family and making memories in the Michigan Upper Peninsula, New York City, New Hampshire, Maine, Utah and Wyoming. To quote his friends, four words describe Jacob “smart, kind, sarcastic and fabulous.” Other kind words include, “You were a huge source of light in so many people’s lives.” “He was a better friend to me than he will ever know.” Jacob’s wish to all would be that in his memory you be accepting of others, lead with kindness, and stand up for those that need your support.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Tom and Brenda; siblings, Ashley (Sebastian) Strelow, Ambriel (Casey) Chamberlain, and Nick (fiancée Nikki) Diederich. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles (Donna) Diederich, David (Patricia) Phillips, Rosella (Weber) Phillips; and uncle, Alan Phillips.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona at 3:00PM. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 1:00PM until time of services.

“You did not go alone, you took a part of all of us with you. We love you.”

