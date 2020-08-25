Jacob Blake’s father says son is paralyzed from waist down after officer-involved shooting

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

CHICAGO — The father of the Black man shot by police in Kenosha told Chicago reporters that his son is paralyzed from the waist down.

Jacob Blake was shot multiple times and underwent surgery Sunday night, according to his family and attorney. He was considered stable on Monday.

His father, who is also named Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun-Times that his son was paralyzed from the waist down and doctors do not know if the injury is permanent.

A bystander captured video of the shooting on a cell phone, which has since gained national attention. It shows police shooting Blake multiple times as he entered the driver’s side door of an SUV. His three sons were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to Blake’s attorney.

The elder Blake said he is driving from Charlotte, North Carolina to Kenosha to be with his son.

“I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK,” his father said. “I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son,” Blake told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The shooting has sparked two nights of protest in Kenosha and other communities across the state, including Madison. Six people were arrested early Tuesday morning in Madison.

The Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

