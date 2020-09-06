Jacob Blake speaks out for first time since police shooting

The attorney for Jacob Blake, Ben Crump, sent the following photo to Sara Sidner. Crump confirmed to Sara via text that it's a photo of Blake and his four sons. We do not know whether any of these boys were in the vehicle when Blake was shot and should not imply any of them were

MILWAUKEE — Jacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot him seven times in the back.

In a brief video posted Saturday night on Twitter by his family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, Blake says from his hospital bed that he’s in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralyzed from the waist down.

He says, “Twenty-four hours, every 24 hours it’s pain, nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat.”

The Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, who is Black and was shot by a white officer, was captured on cellphone video and sparked several nights of protests.

