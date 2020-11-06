Jacob Blake reaches plea in sexual assault case

Associated Press by Associated Press

The attorney for Jacob Blake, Ben Crump, sent the following photo to Sara Sidner. Crump confirmed to Sara via text that it's a photo of Blake and his four sons. We do not know whether any of these boys were in the vehicle when Blake was shot and should not imply any of them were

MADISON, Wis. — A Black man paralyzed in a Wisconsin police shooting has reached a plea deal to settle a sexual assault case pending against him.

Prosecutors in Kenosha charged 29-year-old Jacob Blake in July with sexual assaulting a woman and breaking into her home. Police were trying to arrest him on Aug. 23 when a white officer shot him in the back seven times, paralyzing him from the waist down.

The shooting sparked several nights of protests that turned violent. Online court records indicate Blake pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors in exchange dropped the sexual assault and criminal trespass charges. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

