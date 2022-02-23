Jacknife, from owners of RED Madison, to open in mid-March

Jacknife, a new dumplings, rolls and bowls concept from the founders of RED Madison, is opening its doors at 1050 E. Washington Ave. on March 14.

Jack Yip and Tanya Zhykharevich founded the sushi-focused restaurant, RED 10 years ago. Jacknife will focus on three main sections: homemade dumplings, sushi rolls and bowls, according to a release. They will also have grab-and-go offerings available.

“Jacknife is bringing an entirely new concept to the Madison area: quick service, quality sushi, with a health-conscious consumer focus,” Yip says. “This new business model will provide accessible and convenient options for sushi lovers, but also will focus on sustainability, using local farmers’ produce.”

One of the largest goals for Jacknife, the release says, is to make it easy for takeout and delivery through technology. The new concept is taking a tech-forward approach by incorporating robotics, online ordering, self-ordering kiosk automation with interactive displays and drive-up spaces for convenient pickup dining.

“This felt like the perfect time to diversify our business as the restaurant industry and dining space experience has changed exponentially through the pandemic,” says Zhykharevich. “Today’s customers prioritize efficiency more than ever, especially with more people working from home and kids activities resuming.”

She says Jacknife aims to be simple and convenient with healthy foods, describing it as a “younger version of RED.”

The space in the Arden Building on East Washington Avenue fits seating for 40 people and an outdoor area will be available in the summer.