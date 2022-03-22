Jackie Weier

by Obituaries

Jackie Weier passed away unexpectedly at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital on March 20, 2022. She was born to Sylvester and Helen (Smith) Ryan in Darlington, Wis. on February 10, 1943. Jackie married Jack Weier on July 22, 1960. The two farmed together and raised six children outside of Dodgeville. Jackie spent her life as a caretaker, even before formally earning her nursing degree – from her children and grandchildren to patients, relatives and friends.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Weier, a son, Tim Weier, two brothers Mike and Jim Ryan, two sisters, Carolyn Olson and Pat Meudt and her parents.

Jackie is survived by her children Roger (Jayne) Weier, Dale Weier, Dave Weier, Julie (Torrey) Husmann and Jennifer (Chad) Staudinger; her grandchildren Haley (Jeff) Speth, Heather (Wes) Ingersoll, Ethan, Emily, Elisa and Alexa Weier, Ben and Sam Staudinger; great-grandchildren Ayson, Axton and Ayrow Speth; two siblings, many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her beloved black lab, Molly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Father Bill Van Wagner will officiate. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Jackie’s name.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.