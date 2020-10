Jack Sanborn’s next step at Wisconsin

Zach Hanley



MADISON, Wis. – As a sophomore, Jack Sanborn led Wisconsin in tackles and tied for the team lead in interceptions. This season, he’s back to lead the linebackers.

But with Chris Orr and Zack Baun gone to the NFL, Badgers Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard wants Sanborn to take the next step by doing just “a little bit more” this season.