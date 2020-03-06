Jack L. Hipke

Site staff by Site staff

POYNETTE – Jack Hipke, age 87 passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Divine Rehab and Nursing, Lodi.

He was born in New Holstein, Wis., on Feb. 2, 1933, the son of Elmer and Julia (Stoll) Hipke.

Jack graduated from New Holstein High School in 1951, earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and physics at UW Whitewater, and a masters, in chemistry at the University of West Virginia. He married Marcia Morse on June 10, 1962. Jack proudly served in the US Navy during 1952-1956 in Japan. He worked at the VA Hospital in Madison, where he met Marcia. He was also employed by at Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Baraboo, and finally as a chemist for Wisconsin Power and Light, until his retirement. Jack was a member of the Sauk City Masonic Lodge. He had a variety of interests including antiques, antique cars, gemology, coin and stamp collecting, Egyptology, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Marcia of 57 years, he is survived by his children, Stuart (Ciaran) Hipke; Cynthia (Jason) Korb; grandson, Henry Korb; brother, Gerald; and many nieces and nephews.

In honor of Jack’s wishes, there will be no services.